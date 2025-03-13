New Mexico State plays in CUSA Tournament against the Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (15-14, 8-10 CUSA) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (17-14, 10-8 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 12:30 p.m.…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (15-14, 8-10 CUSA) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (17-14, 10-8 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State and Louisiana Tech play in the CUSA Tournament.

The Aggies are 10-8 against CUSA opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. New Mexico State is ninth in the CUSA with 11.6 assists per game led by Molly Kaiser averaging 2.5.

The Lady Techsters are 8-10 in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech is third in the CUSA scoring 66.8 points per game and is shooting 41.7%.

New Mexico State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech averages 66.8 points per game, 2.8 more than the 64.0 New Mexico State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Aggies won 87-80 in the last matchup on March 7. Kaiser led the Aggies with 35 points, and Paris Bradley led the Lady Techsters with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaiser is averaging 20.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Aggies. Jaila Harding is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bradley is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

