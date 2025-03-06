New Mexico State hosts Bradley and Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (14-13, 7-9 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (15-14, 8-8 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday,…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (14-13, 7-9 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (15-14, 8-8 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech faces New Mexico State after Paris Bradley scored 25 points in Louisiana Tech’s 76-55 victory against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Aggies are 9-3 in home games. New Mexico State is ninth in the CUSA with 19.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Fanta Gassama averaging 7.3.

The Lady Techsters are 7-9 in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech ranks second in the CUSA with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Marshall averaging 3.0.

New Mexico State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than New Mexico State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaila Harding is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 7.9 points. Molly Kaiser is shooting 41.3% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

Jianna Morris averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Techsters, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Bradley is averaging 17.8 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

