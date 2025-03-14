New Mexico plays in MWC Tournament against the Boise State

Boise State Broncos (23-9, 15-6 MWC) vs. New Mexico Lobos (26-6, 18-3 MWC) Las Vegas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Boise State Broncos (23-9, 15-6 MWC) vs. New Mexico Lobos (26-6, 18-3 MWC)

Las Vegas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico squares off against Boise State in the MWC Tournament.

The Lobos are 18-3 against MWC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. New Mexico averages 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Broncos are 15-6 in MWC play. Boise State is second in the MWC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Degenhart averaging 2.2.

New Mexico scores 81.6 points, 15.7 more per game than the 65.9 Boise State allows. Boise State has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Boise State won 86-78 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Degenhart led Boise State with 32 points, and Filip Borovicanin led New Mexico with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is scoring 20.5 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Lobos. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 14.4 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

Alvaro Cardenas Torre averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Degenhart is averaging 17.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

