New Mexico hosts Air Force following Smith’s 28-point showing

Air Force Falcons (17-12, 7-10 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (17-13, 10-7 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Air Force Falcons (17-12, 7-10 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (17-13, 10-7 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits New Mexico after Madison Smith scored 28 points in Air Force’s 75-68 victory over the Boise State Broncos.

The Lobos have gone 11-8 at home. New Mexico has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Falcons are 7-10 against conference opponents. Air Force is fifth in the MWC allowing 62.8 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

New Mexico averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Air Force allows. Air Force averages 66.3 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 68.6 New Mexico allows.

The Lobos and Falcons square off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viane Cumber is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Lobos. Destinee Hooks is averaging 11.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 35.0% over the past 10 games.

Milahnie Perry is scoring 15.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Falcons. Smith is averaging 18 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.