Nelson leads Utah Valley against Tarleton State after 22-point outing

Utah Valley Wolverines (22-7, 14-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (12-18, 7-8 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -6.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays Tarleton State after Dominick Nelson scored 22 points in Utah Valley’s 73-60 win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Texans are 10-2 in home games. Tarleton State is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

The Wolverines are 14-1 in WAC play. Utah Valley ranks second in the WAC allowing 68.1 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Tarleton State’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of Tarleton State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bubu Benjamin is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Texans. Dantwan Grimes is averaging 10 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Carter Welling is averaging 12.5 points, six rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Wolverines. Nelson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

