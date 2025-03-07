Nelson leads Utah Valley against Tarleton State after 22-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (22-7, 14-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (12-18, 7-8 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (22-7, 14-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (12-18, 7-8 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits Tarleton State after Dominick Nelson scored 22 points in Utah Valley’s 73-60 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Texans have gone 10-2 in home games. Tarleton State gives up 70.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Wolverines are 14-1 against conference opponents. Utah Valley averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Tarleton State’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley averages 6.5 more points per game (76.5) than Tarleton State gives up (70.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bubu Benjamin is averaging 14.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Texans. Dantwan Grimes is averaging 10 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Carter Welling is averaging 12.5 points, six rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

