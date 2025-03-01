Nebraska hosts Minnesota after Garcia’s 26-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-14, 6-11 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-11, 7-10 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-14, 6-11 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-11, 7-10 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -7.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Nebraska after Dawson Garcia scored 26 points in Minnesota’s 75-63 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Cornhuskers are 10-4 in home games. Nebraska scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Golden Gophers have gone 6-11 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota has a 5-4 record in one-possession games.

Nebraska’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Nebraska gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Essegian averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Brice Williams is shooting 45.2% and averaging 21.4 points over the past 10 games.

Garcia is averaging 19.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.