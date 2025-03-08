Nebraska faces Iowa following Williams’ 43-point outing

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-15, 6-13 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-13, 7-12 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-15, 6-13 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-13, 7-12 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Iowa after Brice Williams scored 43 points in Nebraska’s 116-114 overtime loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Cornhuskers are 10-5 in home games. Nebraska ranks seventh in the Big Ten in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds. Berke Buyuktuncel paces the Cornhuskers with 5.7 boards.

The Hawkeyes are 6-13 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Nebraska scores 75.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 79.5 Iowa allows. Iowa scores 9.8 more points per game (82.3) than Nebraska gives up (72.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Essegian is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 10.7 points. Williams is averaging 25 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Brock Harding is averaging 8.7 points, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.