Nebraska Cornhuskers face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-18, 3-15 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska and Rutgers meet in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Cornhuskers’ record in Big Ten games is 10-8, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Nebraska ranks third in the Big Ten with 17.8 assists per game led by Britt Prince averaging 3.5.

The Scarlet Knights are 3-15 in Big Ten play. Rutgers has a 6-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Nebraska makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Rutgers’ 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (41.9%).

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Markowski is averaging 16.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Alberte Rimdal is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kiyomi McMiller is scoring 18.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Destiny Adams is averaging 17.5 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

