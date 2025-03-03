NCAA Tournament women’s bubble watch: Seton Hall, Ivy League, Virginia Tech

With the calendar turning to March, conference tournaments get underway this week — the last chance for teams to try…

With the calendar turning to March, conference tournaments get underway this week — the last chance for teams to try to impress the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

Getting a win or two in the conference tournaments could be huge for teams like Seton Hall, Virginia Tech, Arizona and Saint Joseph’s to help solidify their NCAA Tournament resume.

“Our eight losses are all to teams with 20-plus wins,” Seton Hall coach Tony Bozzella said in a phone interview Monday. “Our worst loss is to Net 50 and our strength of schedule is 80 or under.”

The Pirates have the three-seed in the Big East Tournament and could use a couple wins to further improve their chances of making the NCAAs.

Bubble watch

Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech, Thursday. The Hokies are the eighth seed in the ACC Tournament and could use a victory over the Yellowjackets.

Key ratings

The Ivy League: Columbia, Harvard and Princeton have strong cases at the moment to be in the NCAA Tournament. The Ivies have never had three teams play in the NCAAs and only twice have gotten an at-large team in, including last year when the Lions earned a bid. Harvard’s NET rating is 37, Columbia 42 and Princeton 50.

Stanford: The Cardinal have made the NCAA Tournament the last 36 seasons — the second longest streak ever behind Tennessee, which has played in every one. Stanford has some work to do and would need to most likely win a few games in the ACC Tournament to keep that streak alive.

