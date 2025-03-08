NC State Wolfpack take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in ACC Tournament

North Carolina Tar Heels (27-6, 15-5 ACC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (25-5, 17-2 ACC) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

North Carolina Tar Heels (27-6, 15-5 ACC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (25-5, 17-2 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 NC State takes on No. 14 North Carolina in the ACC Tournament.

The Wolfpack’s record in ACC play is 17-2, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference play. NC State averages 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 15-5 against ACC teams. North Carolina is 22-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

NC State scores 77.7 points, 19.8 more per game than the 57.9 North Carolina allows. North Carolina averages 6.0 more points per game (71.4) than NC State allows to opponents (65.4).

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James is shooting 45.7% and averaging 17.9 points for the Wolfpack. Zoe Brooks is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Ustby is averaging 10.8 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Lexi Donarski is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

