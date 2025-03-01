NC State visits Georgia Tech following Powell’s 26-point showing

NC State Wolfpack (11-17, 4-13 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-14, 8-9 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM…

NC State Wolfpack (11-17, 4-13 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-14, 8-9 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts NC State after Duncan Powell scored 26 points in Georgia Tech’s 73-67 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 12-5 in home games. Georgia Tech averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wolfpack are 4-13 in ACC play. NC State ranks seventh in the ACC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield averaging 2.0.

Georgia Tech averages 73.8 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 70.0 NC State allows. NC State averages 69.8 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 73.1 Georgia Tech gives up.

The Yellow Jackets and Wolfpack match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Naithan George is averaging 17.7 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Dontrez Styles is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, while averaging 10.8 points. Marcus Hill is shooting 39.0% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Wolfpack: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

