NC State meets LSU for Sweet 16 matchup

LSU Tigers (30-5, 13-5 SEC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (28-6, 18-3 ACC) Spokane, Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

LSU Tigers (30-5, 13-5 SEC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (28-6, 18-3 ACC)

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 NC State plays No. 10 LSU in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolfpack have gone 18-3 against ACC teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. NC State is ninth in the ACC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Madison Hayes averaging 2.1.

The Tigers’ record in SEC games is 13-5. LSU has a 23-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

NC State scores 77.0 points, 11.7 more per game than the 65.3 LSU allows. LSU has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. LSU won the last meeting 82-65 on Nov. 27. Mikaylah Williams scored 24 to help lead LSU to the victory, and Saniya Rivers scored 21 points for NC State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayes is averaging 11 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Aziaha James is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Flau’jae Johnson is scoring 18.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 18.5 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.