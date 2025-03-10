Navy Midshipmen and Holy Cross Crusaders square off in Patriot Tournament

Holy Cross Crusaders (18-11, 11-7 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (19-10, 11-7 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Holy Cross Crusaders (18-11, 11-7 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (19-10, 11-7 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Navy plays in the Patriot Tournament against Holy Cross.

The Midshipmen have gone 11-7 against Patriot opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Navy scores 67.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Crusaders are 11-7 in Patriot play. Holy Cross ranks second in the Patriot giving up 57.3 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

Navy averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 61.1 points per game, 0.2 more than the 60.9 Navy allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zanai Barnett-Gay is averaging 18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Midshipmen. Julianna Almeida is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games.

Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly is averaging seven points and 6.9 rebounds for the Crusaders. Meg Cahalan is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 57.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.