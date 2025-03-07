Live Radio
Navy knock offs Boston University 86-78 in Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals

The Associated Press

March 7, 2025, 8:30 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Austin Benigni scored 30 points to lead Navy over Boston University 86-78 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Tournament.

Benigni added six assists for the Midshipmen (14-18). Donovan Draper added 16 points and seven rebounds. Aidan Kehoe totaled 14 points and nine boards.

The Terriers (16-16) were led by Miles Brewster with 19 points. Kyrone Alexander added 16 points and seven rebounds. Ben Defty had 12 points.

Navy took the lead with 14:48 left in the first half and never looked back. Draper led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them ahead 32-26 at the break. Benigni’s 24-point second half helped Navy close out the eight-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

