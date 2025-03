RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — N.C. State fires basketball coach Kevin Keatts after Wolfpack go 12-19 a year following improbable Final…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — N.C. State fires basketball coach Kevin Keatts after Wolfpack go 12-19 a year following improbable Final Four run.

