Myers scores 22 as Norfolk State defeats Maryland-Eastern Shore 77-70 in MEAC Tournament

The Associated Press

March 12, 2025, 10:10 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jalen Myers had 22 points and top-seeded Norfolk State beat No. 8 seed Maryland-Eastern Shore 77-70 on Wednesday night to begin the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Myers also had six rebounds for the Spartans (22-10). Chris Fields Jr. scored 13 points, finishing 6 of 8 from the floor. Brian Moore Jr. shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Evan Johnson led the way for the Hawks (6-25) with 22 points. Ketron Shaw added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists and Chris Flippin had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Norfolk State took the lead with 14:12 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 38-26 at halftime, with Kuluel Mading racking up eight points. Myers scored 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

