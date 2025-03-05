Murray State Racers play in MVC Tournament against the Evansville Purple Aces

Evansville Purple Aces (11-20, 8-12 MVC) vs. Murray State Racers (15-16, 9-11 MVC) St. Louis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Evansville Purple Aces (11-20, 8-12 MVC) vs. Murray State Racers (15-16, 9-11 MVC)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State and Evansville play in the MVC Tournament.

The Racers’ record in MVC play is 9-11, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference games. Murray State is 5-10 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Purple Aces’ record in MVC action is 8-12. Evansville has an 8-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Murray State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Evansville gives up. Evansville’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (45.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.5 points for the Racers. Terence Harcum is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gabriel Pozzato is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 15.3 points. Tayshawn Comer is averaging 20 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

