Murray-Boyles scores a career-high 35 points and South Carolina shutters Arkansas 72-53

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Collin Murray-Boyles scored a career-high 35 points shooting 12 for 16, Nick Pringle scored 18 points and South Carolina largely decimated Arkansas 72-53 on Saturday.

Pringle finished 7-for-11 shooting and along with Murray-Boyles made 19 of South Carolina’s 25 made field goals.

Karter Knox scored 11 points and reserve Jonas Aidoo 10 for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas’ final point total and margin of defeat may appear misleading. The Razorbacks didn’t score 20 points until Billy Richmond III made a layup with 12:35 left in the game to reduce Arkansas’ deficit to 47-20.

Arkansas didn’t reach double-digit figures in the scoring column until Aido made 1 of 2 foul shots with 2:24 left before halftime and the Razorbacks facing a 27-10 deficit. The Razorbacks finished shooting just 28.8% (15 for 52).

South Carolina led 32-14 at intermission. It was the first time this century that an Arkansas team scored less than 15 points in a half.

After losing its first 13 conference games, South Carolina (12-17, 2-14 SEC) now has won two of its last three.

Arkansas’ (17-12, 6-10) NCAA Tournament hopes for an at-large bid took a hit as its two-game winning streak came to an end.

Arkansas travels to play Vanderbilt on Tuesday. South Carolina hosts Georgia on Tuesday.

