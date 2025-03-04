Murray-Boyles leads South Carolina against Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs (18-11, 6-10 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (12-17, 2-14 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Georgia Bulldogs (18-11, 6-10 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (12-17, 2-14 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts Georgia after Collin Murray-Boyles scored 35 points in South Carolina’s 72-53 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Gamecocks have gone 10-7 at home. South Carolina has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-10 against SEC opponents. Georgia scores 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

South Carolina averages 70.2 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 69.1 Georgia allows. Georgia averages 75.6 points per game, 4.4 more than the 71.2 South Carolina gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morris Ugusuk is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 6.2 points. Murray-Boyles is averaging 19.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

Asa Newell is averaging 15.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

