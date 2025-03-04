Mukeba’s 15 help Oakland knock off Green Bay 96-72 in Horizon League Tournament

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Allen David Mukeba Jr. had 15 points in Oakland’s 96-72 win against Green Bay on…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Allen David Mukeba Jr. had 15 points in Oakland’s 96-72 win against Green Bay on Tuesday in the Horizon League Tournament’s first round.

No. 6 seed Oakland will play No. 3 seed Milwaukee in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

Mukeba also had 11 rebounds and six blocks for the Golden Grizzlies (15-17). Isaiah Jones scored 15 points, going 5 of 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range). D.Q. Cole shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jeremiah Johnson led the 11th-seeded Phoenix (4-28, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and nine rebounds. CJ O’Hara added 15 points and six rebounds for Green Bay. Marcus Hall also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.