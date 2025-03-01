Mukeba scores 23, Oakland beats Green Bay 87-84 in OT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Allen David Mukeba Jr.’s 23 points helped Oakland defeat Green Bay 87-84 in overtime on…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Allen David Mukeba Jr.’s 23 points helped Oakland defeat Green Bay 87-84 in overtime on Saturday.

Mukeba had 11 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (14-17, 11-9 Horizon League). D.Q. Cole scored 21 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line and added five rebounds and seven assists. Tuburu Niavalurua shot 5 of 11 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Marcus Hall led the Phoenix (4-27, 2-18) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Jeremiah Johnson added 18 points for Green Bay. Foster Wonders had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

