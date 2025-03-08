Mount St. Mary’s tops Marist 62-52 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular-season finale

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Dallas Hobbs had 17 points to help Mount St. Mary’s close out the Metro Atlantic Athletic…

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Dallas Hobbs had 17 points to help Mount St. Mary’s close out the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season with a 62-52 victory over Marist on Saturday.

The Mountaineers (19-12, 12-8) earn the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament and have a bye until Thursday’s quarterfinals when they again play the third-seeded Red Foxes (20-9, 13-7), this time at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

Hobbs shot 7 for 18, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Mountaineers. Dola Adebayo added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Javon Ervin scored nine.

The Red Foxes were led by Jackson Price with 13 points, two steals and two blocks. Josh Pascarelli added 11 points and four assists. Elijah Lewis totaled eight points, seven rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.