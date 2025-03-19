Mount St. Mary’s beats American to earn date with No. 1 Duke

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dola Adebayo and Jedy Cordilla each scored 22 points as Mount St. Mary’s defeated American 83-72…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dola Adebayo and Jedy Cordilla each scored 22 points as Mount St. Mary’s defeated American 83-72 in an NCAA Tournament matchup of No. 16 seeds at the First Four on Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers (23-12) earned a date with No. 1 seed Duke on Friday in an East Region game at Raleigh, North Carolina.

Geoff Sprouse led American (22-13) with 18 points on six 3-pointers off the bench.

American leading scorer Matt Rogers injured his right knee four minutes into the game.

Rogers attempted to play through the pain, but with 5:28 remaining in the first half he fell to the court, was helped off and did not return. Rogers, who averages 17 points per game, finished with seven points in eight minutes. He watched the second half from the bench on crutches.

XAVIER 86, TEXAS 80

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Foster scored 22 points and Zach Freemantle added 15 while overcoming foul trouble as Xavier rallied past Texas in the First Four.

The Musketeers (22-11) erased a 13-point deficit in their biggest comeback win this season and advanced to play No. 6 seed Illinois on Friday night in a Midwest Region game at Milwaukee.

Tre Johnson led the Longhorns with 23 points in an NCAA Tournament matchup of No. 11 seeds.

Freemantle made two free throws to give Xavier an 82-79 lead with 1:09 left. Johnson missed a fadeaway jumper, and Dailyn Swain’s putback of Freemantle’s missed 3-pointer extended the margin to five. Freemantle’s dunk sealed the win.

