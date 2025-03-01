Mostafa’s 16 lead Middle Tennessee over UTEP 76-75 in OT to remain a half-game back in C-USA

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Essam Mostafa scored 16 points to lead Middle Tennessee and Kamari Lands hit the game-winning…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Essam Mostafa scored 16 points to lead Middle Tennessee and Kamari Lands hit the game-winning layup with four seconds remaining in the overtime as the Blue Raiders knocked off UTEP 76-75 on Saturday.

The victory keeps Middle Tennessee (20-9, 11-5 Conference USA) a half-game back of Liberty and Jacksonville State with two games left in the regular season and sets up a first-place showdown with the Flames Thursday in Murfreesboro.

Mostafa added 16 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Camryn Weston added 11 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc while they also had five rebounds. Jlynn Counter had 11 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Kevin Kalu led the Miners (17-12, 7-9) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and nine rebounds. Ahamad Bynum added 16 points and two steals for UTEP. Otis Frazier III also recorded 13 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Weston put up eight points in the first half for Middle Tennessee, who trailed 33-31 at the break. Counter led Middle Tennessee with nine second-half points and also hit the game-tying 3-pointer with 1:28 left in the second half to send the game to overtime. Mostafa scored four points to lead Middle Tennessee in the overtime.

UTEP visits Sam Houston Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.