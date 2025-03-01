Moss’ 17 help Radford beat Charleston Southern 76-60

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jarvis Moss scored 17 points as Radford beat Charleston Southern 76-60 on Saturday in a regular-season…

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jarvis Moss scored 17 points as Radford beat Charleston Southern 76-60 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Radford will enter the Big South Conference Tournament as the No. 4 seed while Charleston Southern will be the seventh-seed.

Moss went 7 of 11 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Highlanders (19-12, 9-7). David Early scored 11 points while going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. TJ Nesmith shot 2 of 2 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with nine points.

The Buccaneers (10-21, 6-10) were led in scoring by Taje’ Kelly, who finished with 22 points and eight rebounds. Charleston Southern also got 14 points and two steals from Keenan Wilkins. Reis Jones finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.