Moore leads Norfolk State against Howard after 24-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (20-10, 10-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (12-18, 7-6 MEAC) Washington; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Norfolk State Spartans (20-10, 10-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (12-18, 7-6 MEAC)

Washington; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits Howard after Brian Moore Jr. scored 24 points in Norfolk State’s 91-87 overtime loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bison are 8-5 in home games. Howard has a 3-11 record against teams over .500.

The Spartans have gone 10-3 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Howard makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Norfolk State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Howard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Harper is scoring 19.3 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Christian Ings is averaging 11.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Spartans. Moore is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 83.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.