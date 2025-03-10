Montana State rolls past Idaho State 80-60 in Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinal

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyler Patterson and Patrick McMahon scored 14 points apiece and Montana State cruised to an 80-60…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyler Patterson and Patrick McMahon scored 14 points apiece and Montana State cruised to an 80-60 victory over Idaho State on Monday night in a Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

The fifth-seeded Bobcats (15-17) advance to play top seed Northern Colorado in a Tuesday semifinal.

McMahon finished 6 of 9 from the field for the Bobcats. Patterson buried 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Sam Lecholat scored 13 on 6-for-8 shooting.

Jake O’Neil and Dylan Darling both scored 16 to lead the fourth-seeded Bengals (15-15) with O’Neil adding seven rebounds. Blake Daberkow scored 11.

Montana State took the lead with 17:33 left in the first half and never looked back. Patterson led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 41-29 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.