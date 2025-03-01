Montana State plays Sacramento State on 4-game road slide

Montana State Bobcats (12-17, 7-9 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (7-22, 3-13 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (12-17, 7-9 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (7-22, 3-13 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits Sacramento State looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Hornets have gone 5-10 at home. Sacramento State is seventh in the Big Sky with 13.1 assists per game led by Bailey Nunn averaging 3.5.

The Bobcats are 7-9 in Big Sky play. Montana State is 7-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Sacramento State averages 66.7 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 70.6 Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 71.3 points per game, 1.4 more than the 69.9 Sacramento State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Holt is scoring 16.2 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Hornets. Chudi Dioramma is averaging 8.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 65.4% over the past 10 games.

Tyler Patterson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Brandon Walker is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.