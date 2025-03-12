Montana State faces Montana in Big Sky Championship game

Montana Grizzlies (14-17, 10-10 Big Sky) vs. Montana State Bobcats (29-3, 19-1 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EDT…

Montana Grizzlies (14-17, 10-10 Big Sky) vs. Montana State Bobcats (29-3, 19-1 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces Montana in the Big Sky Championship.

The Bobcats are 19-1 against Big Sky opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Montana State is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Grizzlies are 10-10 in Big Sky play. Montana gives up 69.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.3 points per game.

Montana State is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, the same percentage Montana allows to opponents. Montana averages 11.3 more points per game (66.7) than Montana State gives up to opponents (55.4).

The teams square off for the third time this season. Montana State won the last meeting 98-66 on Feb. 22. Esmeralda Morales scored 28 to help lead Montana State to the victory, and Avery Waddington scored 20 points for Montana.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marah Dykstra is averaging 12.6 points for the Bobcats. Morales is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Dani Bartsch averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. Mack Konig is averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 16.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

