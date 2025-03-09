Montana State Bobcats square off against the Northern Colorado Bears in Big Sky Tournament

Northern Colorado Bears (14-16, 7-12 Big Sky) vs. Montana State Bobcats (27-3, 17-1 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (14-16, 7-12 Big Sky) vs. Montana State Bobcats (27-3, 17-1 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Bobcats have gone 17-1 against Big Sky teams, with a 10-2 record in non-conference play. Montana State is seventh in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 31.3 rebounds. Marah Dykstra paces the Bobcats with 4.7 boards.

The Bears are 7-12 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is 6-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Montana State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Montana State allows.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dykstra is averaging 13 points for the Bobcats. Esmeralda Morales is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 16.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 61.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.