Montana plays in Big Sky Tournament against the Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (18-14, 9-10 Big Sky) vs. Montana Grizzlies (22-9, 15-3 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Northern Arizona.

The Grizzlies have gone 15-3 against Big Sky opponents, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Montana averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Lumberjacks are 9-10 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona is 8-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Montana’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Montana gives up.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 55.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

