Montana defeats Northern Arizona 74-65 in Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinal

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Brandon Whitney scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half to lead Montana to a 74-65 victory over Northern Arizona on Sunday night in a Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

The second-seeded Grizzlies (23-9) move on to Tuesday’s semifinals where they will face the winner of a Monday quarterfinal matchup between No 3 seed Portland State and No. 6 seed Idaho.

Whitney shot 8 of 9 from the field and 7 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Grizzlies. Money Williams added 16 points and three steals. Te’Jon Sawyer scored nine.

Trenton McLaughlin led the way for the seventh-seeded Lumberjacks (18-15) with 34 points. Diego Campisano added nine points and two steals.

Joe Pridgen scored seven points in the first half and Montana went into the break trailing 31-30. Whitney dominated after the intermission.

