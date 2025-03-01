Montana and Portland State face off for conference matchup

Portland State Vikings (4-21, 1-15 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (11-16, 7-9 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Portland State Vikings (4-21, 1-15 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (11-16, 7-9 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alaya Fitzgerald and Portland State take on Avery Waddington and Montana in Big Sky play.

The Grizzlies are 8-5 on their home court. Montana allows 69.6 points and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Vikings are 1-15 against conference opponents. Portland State ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Rhema Ogele averaging 2.8.

Montana averages 66.0 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 68.6 Portland State gives up. Portland State’s 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Montana has allowed to its opponents (42.5%).

The Grizzlies and Vikings meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is averaging 10.2 points and 4.9 assists for the Grizzlies. Waddington is averaging 11.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the past 10 games.

Laynee Torres-Kahapea is averaging 6.2 points for the Vikings. Fitzgerald is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Vikings: 0-10, averaging 57.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.