Monroe’s 23 lead Quinnipiac past Rider 78-64 in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference quarterfinal

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Amarri Monroe had 23 points in Quinnipiac’s 78-64 win over Rider in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Monroe added eight rebounds for the top-seeded Bobcats (20-12), who will play Manhattan or Iona on Friday.

Savion Lewis scored 14 points while going 6 of 8 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and added three steals for Quinnipiac. Khaden Bennett went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

TJ Weeks Jr. finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Broncs (14-19). Rider got 18 points and eight rebounds from Tariq Ingraham. Aasim Burton finished with 10 points.

Quinnipiac took the lead with 15:55 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Bennett led the team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 43-27 at the break. Quinnipiac was outscored by Rider in the second half by a two-point margin, but still wound up on top. Monroe led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

