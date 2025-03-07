Monroe has 22, Quinnipiac knocks off Mount St. Mary’s 79-70

Amarri Monroe scored 22 points as Quinnipiac beat Mount St. Mary's 79-70 on Thursday night.

Monroe also contributed 10 rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats (19-11, 15-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Khaden Bennett shot 6 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 20 points. Paul Otieno shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Dola Adebayo and Carmelo Pacheco led the way for the Mountaineers (18-12, 11-8) with 17 points apiece. Dallas Hobbs also had 10 points and six assists.

Both teams next play Saturday. Quinnipiac visits Fairfield and Mount St. Mary’s plays Marist at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

