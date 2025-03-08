Monmouth plays in CAA Tournament against the Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (15-17, 7-12 CAA) vs. Monmouth Hawks (12-19, 10-8 CAA) Washington; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride…

Hofstra Pride (15-17, 7-12 CAA) vs. Monmouth Hawks (12-19, 10-8 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -3.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth and Hofstra play in the CAA Tournament.

The Hawks are 10-8 against CAA opponents and 2-11 in non-conference play. Monmouth allows 75.7 points and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Pride are 7-12 against CAA teams. Hofstra is 8-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

Monmouth makes 41.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Hofstra has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Monmouth have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 20.3 points for the Hawks. Madison Durr is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Cruz Davis is averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride. Jean Aranguren is averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Pride: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.