Moe Odum leads Pepperdine over Portland 86-73 in 2nd round of West Coast Conference Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Moe Odum scored 31 points and handed out 11 assists to lead Pepperdine over Portland 86-73 on Friday night in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

The ninth-seeded Waves (11-21) advance to play No. 5 seed Oregon State in Saturday’s third round.

Stefan Todorovic added 19 points and six rebounds for the Waves. Boubacar Coulibaly scored 12 on 5-for-7 shooting.

The Pilots (12-20) were led by Vukasin Masic, who finished with 26 points. Austin Rapp added 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Max Mackinnon had 16 points and five assists.

Todorovic scored 10 points in the first half and Pepperdine went into the break trailing 38-29. Odum scored Pepperdine’s last seven points as they finished off the victory.

