Mitchell scores 19 as Jackson State downs Texas Southern 67-52

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jayme Mitchell had 19 points in Jackson State’s 67-52 victory against Texas Southern on Saturday night.

Mitchell also added five rebounds for the Tigers (11-17, 11-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Shannon Grant scored 16 points and added nine rebounds. Romelle Mansel shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds. Jackson State is in second place in the SWAC after starting the season 0-13.

The Tigers (13-16, 10-6) were led in scoring by Kehlin Farooq, who finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Monday. Jackson State hosts Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern visits Alcorn State.

