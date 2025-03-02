Missouri State takes on Drake after White’s 20-point showing

Missouri State Bears (9-21, 2-17 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (26-3, 16-3 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Missouri State Bears (9-21, 2-17 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (26-3, 16-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14.5; over/under is 119.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Drake after Dez White scored 20 points in Missouri State’s 74-65 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-2 at home. Drake is the top team in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 59.2 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Bears are 2-17 against MVC opponents. Missouri State is 7-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Drake makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (46.7%). Missouri State has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Manyawu is averaging 7.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Bennett Stirtz is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

White is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bears. Vincent Brady II is averaging 13.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 69.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

