Missouri State hosts Bradley after Barnes’ 20-point game

Bradley Braves (13-17, 7-12 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (23-7, 15-4 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley faces Missouri State after Soleil Barnes scored 20 points in Bradley’s 59-51 win against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Bears have gone 13-0 at home. Missouri State has a 5-1 record in one-possession games.

The Braves are 7-12 in conference matchups. Bradley is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Missouri State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 58.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 62.6 Missouri State gives up to opponents.

The Bears and Braves match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lacy Stokes is averaging 13.7 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bears. Kyrah Daniels is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Barnes is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 15.6 points. Kaylen Nelson is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Braves: 5-5, averaging 58.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

