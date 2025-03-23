Missouri State Bears play the Minnesota Golden Gophers in second round

Minnesota Golden Gophers (21-11, 8-11 Big Ten) at Missouri State Bears (26-8, 17-5 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (21-11, 8-11 Big Ten) at Missouri State Bears (26-8, 17-5 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes on Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears are 17-5 against MVC opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play. Missouri State is 5-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Gophers’ record in Big Ten action is 8-11. Minnesota is eighth in the Big Ten with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophie Hart averaging 2.7.

Missouri State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota scores 9.9 more points per game (73.2) than Missouri State allows (63.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrah Daniels averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Lacy Stokes is averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Grace Grocholski is shooting 43.3% and averaging 12.9 points for the Golden Gophers. Annika Stewart is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

