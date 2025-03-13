Missouri plays in SEC Tournament against the Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-11, 9-10 SEC) vs. Missouri Tigers (21-10, 10-8 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-11, 9-10 SEC) vs. Missouri Tigers (21-10, 10-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Missouri and Mississippi State meet in the SEC Tournament.

The Tigers are 10-8 against SEC opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Missouri is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs’ record in SEC play is 9-10. Mississippi State ranks fifth in the SEC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by KeShawn Murphy averaging 5.1.

Missouri makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Mississippi State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Missouri allows.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Missouri won the last meeting 88-61 on Feb. 1. Caleb Grill scored 20 to help lead Missouri to the victory, and Josh Hubbard scored 24 points for Mississippi State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Mitchell is averaging 14.3 points for the Tigers. Grill is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hubbard is scoring 18.4 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Murphy is averaging 12.8 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 87.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 80.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.