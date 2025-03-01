Missouri hosts Vanderbilt after Pierre’s 31-point outing

Vanderbilt Commodores (20-9, 7-8 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (14-16, 3-12 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt…

Vanderbilt Commodores (20-9, 7-8 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (14-16, 3-12 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt visits Missouri after Khamil Pierre scored 31 points in Vanderbilt’s 91-58 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers have gone 10-8 at home. Missouri averages 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Commodores are 7-8 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is fourth in the SEC scoring 83.7 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Missouri averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt averages 17.3 more points per game (83.7) than Missouri allows to opponents (66.4).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Laniah Randle is averaging 14.0 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mikayla Blakes is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 23.1 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals. Pierre is shooting 43.4% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Commodores: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 13.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.