Mississippi Valley State faces UAPB on home slide

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-23, 2-13 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-25, 1-14 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Lions -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State is looking to break its six-game home losing streak with a win against UAPB.

The Delta Devils are 2-6 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is 1-11 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Lions are 2-13 in SWAC play. UAPB leads the SWAC with 37.5 points per game in the paint led by Dante Sawyer averaging 9.5.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points lower than the 47.7% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB’s 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has given up to its opponents (49.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvin Stredic Jr. is shooting 40.8% and averaging 9.6 points for the Delta Devils. Arthur Tate is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games.

Sawyer is shooting 49.5% and averaging 9.4 points for the Golden Lions. Doctor Bradley is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 53.1 points, 25.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

