Mississippi State plays in SEC Tournament against the Missouri

Missouri Tigers (14-17, 3-13 SEC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10, 7-9 SEC) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri Tigers (14-17, 3-13 SEC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10, 7-9 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State takes on Missouri in the SEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-9 against SEC opponents, with a 13-1 record in non-conference play. Mississippi State averages 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Tigers’ record in SEC games is 3-13. Missouri scores 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Mississippi State makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Missouri scores 5.7 more points per game (69.0) than Mississippi State allows to opponents (63.3).

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerkaila Jordan is scoring 16.0 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Madina Okot is averaging 10.9 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 60.2% over the last 10 games.

Grace Slaughter is averaging 15.2 points for the Tigers. Laniah Randle is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

