Mississippi State Bulldogs and LSU Tigers meet in SEC Tournament

LSU Tigers (14-17, 3-15 SEC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-11, 8-10 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

LSU Tigers (14-17, 3-15 SEC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-11, 8-10 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State and LSU play in the SEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 8-10 against SEC opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Mississippi State ranks fourth in the SEC with 37.0 points per game in the paint led by KeShawn Murphy averaging 8.8.

The Tigers are 3-15 against SEC teams. LSU is 6-17 against opponents with a winning record.

Mississippi State scores 79.6 points, 6.6 more per game than the 73.0 LSU allows. LSU averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Mississippi State allows.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Mississippi State won the last meeting 81-69 on March 1. Josh Hubbard scored 30 to help lead Mississippi State to the victory, and Camryn Carter scored 23 points for LSU.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is scoring 18.2 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Murphy is averaging 13.5 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Carter averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Daimion Collins is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

