Minnesota squares off against Northwestern in Big Ten Tournament

Northwestern Wildcats (16-15, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Northwestern Wildcats (16-15, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays in the Big Ten Tournament against Northwestern.

The Golden Gophers are 7-13 against Big Ten opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Minnesota is 8-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats’ record in Big Ten games is 7-13. Northwestern is 3-2 in one-possession games.

Minnesota’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 72.7 points per game, 3.1 more than the 69.6 Minnesota allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Northwestern won 75-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Nick Martinelli led Northwestern with 29 points, and Dawson Garcia led Minnesota with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is averaging 19.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Martinelli is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

