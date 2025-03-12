Minnesota plays in Big Ten Tournament against the Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats (16-15, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Northwestern Wildcats (16-15, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Golden Gophers have gone 7-13 against Big Ten teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Minnesota has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 7-13 against Big Ten teams. Northwestern ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Martinelli averaging 2.4.

Minnesota scores 68.2 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 69.3 Northwestern gives up. Northwestern has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Northwestern won 75-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Martinelli led Northwestern with 29 points, and Dawson Garcia led Minnesota with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is averaging 19.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Ty Berry averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Martinelli is averaging 21.5 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.