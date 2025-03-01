Mincy leads Presbyterian against Gardner-Webb after 21-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-18, 5-10 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (13-17, 6-9 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-18, 5-10 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (13-17, 6-9 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian takes on Gardner-Webb after Kory Mincy scored 21 points in Presbyterian’s 64-59 win against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Blue Hose have gone 7-5 in home games. Presbyterian is eighth in the Big South in rebounding with 30.7 rebounds. Jaylen Peterson leads the Blue Hose with 5.8 boards.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 5-10 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Presbyterian is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.1% Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Presbyterian allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincy is averaging 15.2 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blue Hose. Kobe Stewart is averaging 17.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Darryl Simmons II is averaging 17.8 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

